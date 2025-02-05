CBI nabs 3 postal officials for bribery to allow joining in U.P’s Azamgarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested three postal department officials, including sub-divisional inspector (SDI) Ramesh Kumar, overseer Brikesh Pandey, and postal assistant Acchey Lal, for demanding and accepting a bribe from a newly appointed assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) in Azamgarh. The trio was arrested for taking a bribe from a newly recruited assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) to allow his joining in Azamgarh on Tuesday (Sourced)

According to CBI officials, the accused sought a ₹25,000 bribe from Rohan Gupta, who was recruited under Gramin Dak Seva and posted at Rasoolpur Nandlal Branch. They allegedly demanded the bribe to facilitate his joining at the Azamgarh head post office. Following a negotiation, the amount was reduced to ₹10,000.

The CBI laid a trap after verifying the complaint and caught the postal assistant red-handed while accepting ₹7,500 on behalf of the SDI and overseer, said officials. The trio was arrested on Tuesday and produced before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, CBI Court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

A case was registered against the SDI and overseer under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.