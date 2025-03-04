CBI uncovers departmental paper leak scam, 17 loco pilots held

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a departmental examination paper leak scam under the East Central Railway at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station, Mughalsarai. The operation was carried out on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, leading to multiple arrests, a CBI spokesperson confirmed. Searches at eight locations led to the recovery of ₹ 1.17 crore in cash (Sourced)

17 departmental candidates, currently working as loco pilots, were caught with copies of the leaked question paper during the late-night operation. According to the CBI, they had allegedly paid money to obtain the papers. The total number of arrests in the case has now reached 26, including railway officials linked to the scam.

Searches at eight locations led to the recovery of ₹1.17 crore in cash, reportedly collected from candidates in exchange for the leaked examination papers, a CBI spokersperson informed. Handwritten and photocopied versions of the question papers were seized, and a verification process confirmed that they matched the actual examination papers, he added.

A case has been registered against nine railway officials from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, bribery, and influencing public servants through corrupt means.

The FIR names senior DEE (operations) Sushant Parashar, senior DDR (training) Indu Prakash, OS Training School officer NK Verma, loco pilot (goods) RNS Yadav, chief loco inspector Ajeet Singh, assistant loco pilot Anish Kumar, and loco pilots Nityanand Yadav and Suryanath.

The spokesperson informed that the East Central Railway had scheduled a departmental examination on Tuesday for the post of chief loco inspectors. According to the investigation, senior DEE (operations) was responsible for setting the question paper. He allegedly wrote the questions in English and passed them to a loco pilot, who translated them into Hindi before forwarding them to OS (training). The leaked papers were then distributed to candidates through railway employees. The CBI has arrested senior DEE (operations) and others involved in the alleged collection of money and distribution of the leaked question papers.

The investigation is ongoing.