CBSE 2025 result: 3 U.P. students score 499 out of 500 in Class 12

Three Uttar Pradesh students scored 499 out of 500 to emerge among toppers with a few others from across the country in the CBSE Class 12 2025 exams the result of which was declared on Tuesday. Savi Jain of Shamli, Shlokaa Upadhyaya of Ghaziabad and Karan Pilania from Meerut all scored 99.8 percent marks. Regularity in attending school and adhering to a strict time table were the success mantra of the high-scoring students. (For Representation)

All three attributed their success to regularity in attending school, browsing NCERT books and adhering to a strict time table. They said if a student attends all classroom lectures attentively, they can pass the exam with flying colours.

Savi studied humanities and scored 100 each in four subjects: English core, political science, painting, geography and 99 in history. “My fingers turned numb as I started typing my roll number to check my results. I just could not believe my eyes for a moment when I saw my marksheet on computer screen. It was a huge moment as congratulatory messages started pouring in,” said Savi who studies at Scottish International School, Shamli.

Savi wants to become an IAS officer. “Right now, I’m preparing for CUET undergraduate entrance to be held this month. I want to join civil services and serve the country,” she added.

“Scoring 499 out of 500 is like a dream come true and that too with humanities is like an icing on the cake,” said Ghaziabad’s Shlokaa Upadhyaya who obtained 100 each in English core, political science, geography and geospatial technology and 99 in history.

Like Savi, Shlokaa too wants to join civil services after doing graduation with geography honours. She loves singing and swimming. “One thing that I enjoy the most is reading books,” she added. Shlokaa further said, “With theory subjects, it is always difficult to emerge a topper in the board. But I believe that scoring 100 in four subjects in any discipline requires hard work.”

A student of Delhi Public School, Raj Nagar Extension, she extended her gratitude to principal Pallavi Upadhyay and teachers Aman Malia, Abhishek Sharma and Ritu Priya. “I have not been able to celebrate the success because I’m getting plenty of calls from friends and well-wishers,” she said.

Karan Pilania, a student of City Vocation Public School, Meerut, also scored 499 out of 500. He obtained 100 each in English core, physics, mathematics, painting and 99 in chemistry.

Besides, he appeared in JEE Mains and got 99.85 percentile. “Now I am preparing for JEE Advanced. Eying one of the top 5 IITs, I want to study computer science. I always wanted to become an engineer,” said Karan who loves play cricket and table tennis. His father Babloo Singh is with the Border Security Force and is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. His mother Mamta is a homemaker.