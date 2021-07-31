CBSE class 12 results: UP farm labourer’s daughter gets 100% in five subjects in humanities

A farm labourer’s daughter, Ansuiya Kushwaha from VidyaGyan (school) Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh, has got 100% marks in five subjects in the humanities stream in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12, the result of which was declared on Friday.

The subjects in which she got the perfect score are history, geography, fine arts, English and Hindi. “My parents are illiterate, and they are unable to understand or appreciate what I have achieved. They are also unable to comprehend what it means to score 100 in five subjects. Can’t blame them either,” she said.

Ansuiya, who aspires to be an IAS officer and serve the country as a civil servant, has a plan B ready too for her career.

“Somewhere in my heart, I have this feeling of becoming a journalist so that I may highlight the plight of poor citizens and hardship faced by those living in the rural areas,” she said.

While her father Laxmi Prasad is a farm labourer at Badera Khurd village in Mahoba district in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, her mother Rati Bai, is a homemaker. Ansuiya is the youngest among seven siblings.

Lauding her ability to quickly grasp what was taught, principal Bishwajeet Banerjee said, “According to her teachers, she remained focused on her studies. This helped her to score 100 in five subjects. She is a shining example for many other students.”

The CBSE announced the results for this year on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of second wave of Covid-19. According to the alternative assessment policy decided by a 13-member panel of the board, the theory paper evaluation formula was 30% weightage to class 10 marks, another 30% to class 11 marks and 40% weightage to marks obtained in class 12 unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams.