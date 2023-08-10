LU felicitates tribal students, staff to mark Int’l Tribal Day

In an event that embraced diversity and recognized the contributions of indigenous talent, a felicitation ceremony was held to honour tribal students and employees working in the department of anthropology, Lucknow University. Lucknow university campus. (File photo)

The event was held on the occasion of the International Tribal Day at University of Lucknow.

The felicitation was done by LU vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and the ceremony was aimed to acknowledge the achievements and dedication of tribal employees who have made significant strides in their respective roles and also the students who have chosen Lucknow University as an academic institution. The event also served as a platform to showcase the richness of tribal cultures and traditions that these individuals represent.

Prof AK Rai said, “We are proud to have such remarkable individuals contributing their expertise and dedication to our department. Their success is a testament to the fact that diversity enriches our workforce and drives innovation.”

For their betterment and economic independence, the dean, faculty of science and head, computer science Prof Vibhuti Rai proposed a free of cost three months of computer course for them.

Dr Keya Pandey, head, department of anthropology highlighted the achievements of tribal individuals.

The programme was attended by all the administrative officials, dean, faculty of arts and science, dean student welfare, director IQAC, director, college development council, chief proctor, chief provost, director sanskritiki, director IPPR, director admissions and team.