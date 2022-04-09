Celebrating Ramazan away from home
Be it the simple festive spirit, iftar meets at relative’s place, lavish iftar dastarqwan or regular sehri get-togethers, Ramazan is a month to be with family and friends.
The last two years brought each and every member back home due to pandemic-induced lockdowns. WFH, online schools and colleges it was a time when the festival was reduced to a close-knit affair but with things getting back on track and youngsters resuming their offline lives. We spoke to a few who are celebrating the month of fasting away from home and missing their families.
Mass communication student Danish Siddiqui says, “We all know how hard it is to be away from home. Life and routine changes completely during Ramazan. When with family the festivals are full of life and vigour, alone it’s a quiet affair. First of all I have to prepare my own sehri (the meal consumed early in the morning before fasting). Since I have to cook myself so it has to be a limited outcome . Then I go back to my regular classes and followed by a simple iftar (evening meal to end the fast). Without my family around things are definitely not the same.”
Comparing her still-fresh memories of Ramazan back home to the present days, MBA student Gulnaaz Ishrat shares, “Coming over to new place, that too for the first time, has changed the circumstances for me. Back home, we used to explore different recipes for iftari snacks and dinner — it was such a memorable time. Thing that matters the most is that you have your family beside you and that’s so fulfilling, no matter what is on the menu. My mother is not here to pamper me with different dishes and more. My friends have surprised me with their endearing love but still I miss home.”
With the onset of offline classes and old lifestyle, the first few days of Ramazan have been tough for many as its scorching summer time when the sun goes down late and it’s surely not an easy task to fast away from home.
“Due to the extreme weather, the fast duration is a little longer than before so it gets a bit tiring to take care of things on your own. But, somehow I have managed it and hope to continue doing so till the month of prayers comes to end,” says youngster Naziya Ahmad.
For hosteller Mahek Shah, her friends have pitched-in to make this Ramazan easier and memorable for her.
Lucknowite Nazia Perveen, adds, “It’s first time in this holy month when I am without my family and putting up in a hostel. I am managing things own my own be it shopping for Ramazan essentials, daily food and iftari snacks. Though my parents are constantly with me over the phone trying their best to not let me feel alone during the pious month of prayers and compassion.”
Most of them are looking forward to be with their family for Eid.
Successive Punjab governments stalled Centre’s housing scheme for political gains: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused successive state governments in Punjab of stalling the Centre's affordable housing scheme for poor, for political gains. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Friday, BJP leaders, including party's chief spokesperson Anil Sareen and district unit president Pushpinder Singal, stated that 3.10 crore houses have been established under the scheme across the country and financial aid ₹3.53 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries.
One held after group of men assault PRTC staff, vandalise bus
Police booked 10 people after they attacked PRTC staff and pelted stones on the windshield of a bus near Tajpur Chowk on Wednesday night. The authorities have arrested one person so far. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Prem Vihar Colony. His aide Sodhi and eight others, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. Taking action after the complaint, police have arrested one of the accused.
Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10. National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies
LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow's Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas. The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.
Ludhiana MC, LIT turn away payments of water-sewer dues amid confusion over jurisdiction
In a bizarre incident, the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust were found refusing to accept water-sewer dues from willing residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—instead passing the buck on to the other department collect the user charges. As per information, the LIT scheme areas including SBS Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Sant Ishar Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar were transferred to the MC in January last year for maintenance of water-sewer lines.
