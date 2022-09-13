Celebrations, rumours in Kashi day after Gyanvapi case verdict

VARANASI Celebrations, hawans, Ganga Aarti and rumours marked Tuesday, the day after Varanasi district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee’s argument that the case is not maintainable.

The celebrations began on Monday after the court’s order, but the trend continued on Tuesday too. Members of Namami Gange were perhaps the first to celebrate the judgement on the day, performing ‘Ganga Arti’ at Assi Ghat. “Everything that starts well, ends well. I am sure we are going to win the case,” said Rajesh Shukla, convener of Namami Gange.

This was followed by another religious programme at a temple in Maidagin area of Varanasi. People offered prayers, saying that the verdict is the victory of mankind. “We would soon be able to capture the glimpse of Maa Shringar Gauri,” said Rashmi Shukla, a local from Maidagin area. Sweets were distributed at various other places too.

Fear and rumours were the order of the day in Muslim dominated localities.

“There was a rumour that as the verdict is in favour of the Hindu side, the worship at Gyanvapi complex is likely to start,” said Abdul Batin Nomani, sheher mufti, imam at Gyanvapi mosque and general secretary of Intezamia Anjuman Masajid Committee that is a party in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi mosque case.

Nomani appealed to Muslim brethren not to pay any heed towards such rumours. “Muslims are requested not to react or violate any law and take the court’s verdict sportingly,” he said.

The sheher mufti said he would also make a similar appeal during Friday prayers. Nomani, however, also stated that the mosque committee would approach the high court to challenge the district court’s verdict.

