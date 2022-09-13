Celebrations, rumours in Kashi day after Gyanvapi case verdict
There was a rumour that as the verdict is in favour of the Hindu side, the worship at Gyanvapi complex is likely to start, says Abdul Batin Nomani, sheher mufti
VARANASI Celebrations, hawans, Ganga Aarti and rumours marked Tuesday, the day after Varanasi district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee’s argument that the case is not maintainable.
The celebrations began on Monday after the court’s order, but the trend continued on Tuesday too. Members of Namami Gange were perhaps the first to celebrate the judgement on the day, performing ‘Ganga Arti’ at Assi Ghat. “Everything that starts well, ends well. I am sure we are going to win the case,” said Rajesh Shukla, convener of Namami Gange.
This was followed by another religious programme at a temple in Maidagin area of Varanasi. People offered prayers, saying that the verdict is the victory of mankind. “We would soon be able to capture the glimpse of Maa Shringar Gauri,” said Rashmi Shukla, a local from Maidagin area. Sweets were distributed at various other places too.
Fear and rumours were the order of the day in Muslim dominated localities.
“There was a rumour that as the verdict is in favour of the Hindu side, the worship at Gyanvapi complex is likely to start,” said Abdul Batin Nomani, sheher mufti, imam at Gyanvapi mosque and general secretary of Intezamia Anjuman Masajid Committee that is a party in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi mosque case.
Nomani appealed to Muslim brethren not to pay any heed towards such rumours. “Muslims are requested not to react or violate any law and take the court’s verdict sportingly,” he said.
The sheher mufti said he would also make a similar appeal during Friday prayers. Nomani, however, also stated that the mosque committee would approach the high court to challenge the district court’s verdict.
Jodhpur teacher arrested after video of him beating wife, daughter emerges
The Jodhpur police have arrested a private school teacher for mercilessly beating his wife and daughter after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday. Police said the accused teacher is identified as resident of Phalodi town in Jodhpur, Kailash Suthar. “During interrogation, the accused said that his wife is mentally ill and undergoing treatment. He said he was tired of it and lost his control,” station house officer, Phalodi police station, Rakesh Kumar said.
Special quota for border district youths in Agnipath: Will take up matter with Centre, says Punjab guv
Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit said he will take up with the Union defence minister the matter to introduce a special quota for the youth of six border districts of state in the Agnipath scheme on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed on the public participation and coordination of all security agencies to stop the attempts by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab.
Two-day seminar at SPPU on participation of transgenders’ in democracy
A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on September 14 and 15. The seminar is open to all and will take place Sant Namdev auditorium, SPPU. MP Supriya Sule will be the chief guest along with Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The second day of the seminar will be attended by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.
Amravati police transfers cases filed against Ranas to state CID
After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the Ranas spoke to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and said that most of the cases against them were politically motivated and hence, should be investigated by a neutral agency. “The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID,” Ravi Rana said.
Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune
Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival. According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.” Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand.
