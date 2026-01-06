Census 2027 to roll out in two phases from May 2026 in UP

Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in two phases, starting with House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) in May-June 2026, while the caste census will be carried out in the second phase, the State Level Census Coordination Committee (SLCCC) decided on Monday. First-ever self-enumeration, 6 lakh staff to be deployed for Census fieldwork (Sourced)

The committee, chaired by chief secretary SP Goyal, approved the deployment of approximately six lakh personnel for the fieldwork. The entire operation will be conducted digitally, with data collection, entry, verification and monitoring through a digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency.

For the first time, citizens will have the facility of self-enumeration, director (Census Operations) Sheetal Verma informed during her presentation on the census process and timeline.

Goyal directed officers to complete preparations on schedule with effective inter-departmental coordination and appropriate use of digital tools. He stressed the importance of training personnel and proper selection of trainers, calling for full support from all relevant departments.

The committee decided that all administrative units (district, sub-division, tehsil, municipal or village) in the state will remain frozen as of December 31, 2025. No jurisdictional changes will be made in any administrative unit from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, as per Union home ministry directives.

The secretariat administration department has been designated as the state nodal department to coordinate with revenue, home, education, urban development and panchayati raj departments.

The committee also reviewed the appointment of Census officers, formation of district-level Census Coordination Committees in all districts, technical support, financial norms and honourarium for Census personnel.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of Pre-Test-2027 in selected rural and urban areas of Bulandshahr, Bahraich and Prayagraj districts. Feedback from the pre-test will be incorporated to strengthen the action plan.

Principal secretary rural development Saurabh Babu, secretary urban development Anuj Kumar Jha, secretary home Mohit Gupta, special secretary general administration Zuhair Bin Saghir, commissioner and secretary revenue board Kanchan Verma, director general school education Monica Rani and senior officers from various departments attended the meeting.