Central varsity status for LU back in focus: Teachers, alumni cite positive changes to back demand

Lucknow: As the pitch for a central university status to Lucknow University rises, there is the question if this is feasible, though the university may have a strong case given its history and prominence. However, teachers, alumni and those in the know of things feel that this more than a century-old institution fully deserves it. Teachers, alumni and those in the know of things feel that this more than a century-old institution fully deserves central varsity status. (HT FILE)

To prove their point, they cite LU’s academic reputation and the fact that it has produced illustrious alumni who made a name for themselves and brought laurels to the institution. That LU was first in the state to receive NAAC A++ ranking, NIRF ranking and category 1 ranking and was one of the first universities in the country to implement New Education Policy is also highlighted.

Lucknow University was set up in 1921 and is among the first 10 universities of the country, which is one of the prominent reasons behind the demand.

If it gets the central status, it will be entitled to more funds, leading to infrastructure development, increasing the number of faculty members and improving the quality of education.

On the other hand, there will be the question of affiliated colleges as a central university does not provide affiliation to institutions.

Vice chancellor Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, former faculty of LU and alumnus of the university, Prof. Manoj Dixit said that this was a long-pending demand which was first drafted about two decades back.

“We had given a proposal for central university status to LU to former HRD minister Arjun Singh. It will be a welcome step if the status is granted. It should also be given a heritage university status as it was founded before 1935,” said Dixit.

Maulindu Mishra, former president, Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers; Association (LUACTA) said that he had also written to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the same but with no luck. “Such an issue is generally given importance at the time of elections and at this moment it is nothing more than political noise,” said Mishra.

Former dean, academics, Prof. Rakesh Chandra also shared that being one of the biggest universities of north India with illustrious alumni in various disciplines, LU should be awarded with a central university status.

“The university has been under a resource crunch for years and if it receives a central university status, it will get better funding which can be used for hiring quality faculty members, in student engagement and infrastructure development in terms of laboratories and hostels. We have been told that it cannot receive the status because a central university, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), is already there in the city, but we have a counter argument that there are two central universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University in Delhi,” said Chandra.

From the times of hooliganism and university politics to the present day when it has achieved several accreditations and rankings, LU has seen a sea change which is also quoted by teachers when talking about the need for central university status.

“We were first in the state to receive NAAC A++ ranking, NIRF ranking and category 1 ranking. We also have rankings in science and education and QS ranking. Lucknow University has also been one of the first universities in the country to implement New Education Policy. In view of its progress, LU should become a central university,” said professor of zoology Geetanjali Misra.

Vice chairperson, Lucknow University Alumni Foundation, Prof. Aroop Chakravarty said that the university had produced illustrious alumni and faculty members who made a mark in the world. Hence, it deserved to be converted into a central university.

Former Lucknow University Teachers’ Association and Lucknow University Students Association president Neeraj Jain said that LU becoming a central university would not only solve the problems related to revenue but also help in academic, infrastructure and student development.

“We have raised this demand several times in front of governors, officials of ministry of human resource development and ministers of Government of India along with Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh but without any outcome. This time if this demand gets fulfilled it would be appreciated,” said Jain.

Prof. Prashant Shukla, a member of Lucknow University Teachers’ Association, said that if the university got the central status, it would help teachers in enhancing their skills.

“When we get invitations from foreign universities for workshops, they fund everything other than travel allowance. However, travel allowance is not payable by state university and the expense becomes difficult for us. If LU is converted into a central university, we will get better infrastructure for research and development ,” said Shukla.

A university professor said on condition of anonymity that Lucknow University being a flagship varsity of the state, it would be difficult for it to get central university status. In case it got the status, another university would be required at par with LU which would provide affiliation to degree colleges.