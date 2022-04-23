Challenge is to act on basis of your own talent: Shantanu Bhamare
Software professional-turned-actor Shantanu Bhamare harboured his acting dreams for years before he took the plunge. He made his debut with forthcoming Red and featured in musical video sung by Bollywood singer Aman Trikha.
Now, he is fully focused on taking his passion for acting forward.
“I am a veteran in software world and a leadership guru. As global speaker I have delivered lectures in 30 countries but somewhere in my heart I was always interested in acting. So, I kept learning different traits including music classes, learnt dancing from Shiamak Davar’s academy and have done theatres for couple of years,” he says.
Things changed for him when he met a friend in the US. “While I was discussing about films with my producer friend Rajeev Chaudhari, he appraised me about his next film. Director Ashok Tyagi narrated me the story and I came on board as an actor and also a co-producer. The film stars Shakti Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Payal Ghosh and Kamlesh Sawant and is slated to release during Diwali. I play the role of a jailor,” he says.
He next featured as male lead in Teri Aashiqui Main sung by Bollywood singer Aman Trikha. “I feature opposite a Russian actor Elena Tuteja. Since I am seen in a serious role in the film, I wanted to show my romantic side. I have also produced the song that is inching towards 1 million views,” he says.
Bhamare has signed couple of projects including Breaking News to be directed by Ashok Tyagi and New York to Haridwar, Shaque and Half Satya all directed by Chaudhari.
“I come from a non-acting background so I started as producer in my debut film and song. But, now I am only acting in projects where I am not a co-producer. It’s easy to act in your own project but the challenge is to act on the basis of your talent,” he says.
Hailing originally from Pune, two of Shantanu Bhamare’s projects will be shot in Uttar Pradesh.
“A major portion of ...Haridwar will be shot in Varanasi and we hope to shoot it in next two months. Also, I have been to Lucknow, Kanpur and Unnao so I plan to shoot a single there,” he tells.
Bhamare is keen to feature in his musical singles produced by him but says he is open to other actors as well if the script demands.
