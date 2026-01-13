Charbagh bus terminal redevelopment: Alambagh, Awadh stations to share additional load of 315 departures

As the Charbagh bus terminal prepares for a major facelift, all its 315 departures will be rerouted to the Awadh and Alambagh stations before this Thursday, officials said. The move would prevent overloading and minimise inconvenience to passengers, they added. (File)

The redevelopment is expected to be completed in two years.

As per a revised plan, buses operating on the Gorakhpur route will be sent to the Awadh bus station, while services for Kanpur, Raebareli and Lalganj will operate from Alambagh. Officials said the phased transfer was being planned to ensure that daily operations were not disrupted and passengers were not confused about boarding points.

HT had recently reported on the mismanagement and traffic congestion caused in and around major bus terminals in the city. The report highlighted how buses parked on roads and outside depots were worsening traffic conditions. Following this, the situation was reviewed and plans were revised.

UPSRTC regional manager RK Tripathi said, “At present, Charbagh has a total daily of 315 departures. During festive seasons, when the number of buses increases, a special management system is followed. The same arrangement will be used to accommodate the buses being shifted out of Charbagh.”

Clarifying concerns over overcrowding at the Awadh station, Tripathi said the terminal was equipped with an underground basement parking facility that could accommodate 100 buses. He added that all buses would continue to operate, but those on specific routes will now be routed through designated bus stations. Earlier, buses for destinations such as Gorakhpur used to operate from both Charbagh and Alambagh, too.

Officials have also ruled out shifting any Charbagh buses to Kaiserbagh bus station. The terminal already handles the movement of around 700 buses daily on routes such as Sitapur, Lakhimpur and Hardoi and remains heavily congested.

Meanwhile, general manager (PPP) Yajuvendra Kumar said all necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the redevelopment of the Charbagh bus station had been obtained and construction work would begin soon. He too noted that buses from Charbagh would be operated from Alambagh and Awadh stations.

Kumar said the redevelopment project was expected to be completed in about two years. The estimated cost of the project was around ₹55 crore, which he described as the minimum projected amount, adding that the cost might increase later.

After redevelopment, Charbagh will be transformed into a modern, multi-storey bus station spread over around 6,500 square metres. The new complex will feature a hotel for travellers, food courts, air-conditioned waiting lounges and other modern passenger amenities. The project is being developed as an integrated complex-cum-bus station with the aim of significantly improving the overall commuter experience in the state capital.