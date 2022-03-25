Chartered flights flew in VVIPs to Lucknow for swearing-in event
LUCKNOW It was a busy day for Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport that saw more than 20 chartered flights landing here on Friday while a similar number of chartered aircraft arrived on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and other ministers were among those who arrived here for the swearing-in ceremony of the UP government. After the event, the VVIPs left for their respective cities due to which the airport remained abuzz with activity till late at night, said officials.
Most of the chartered flights were of chief ministers of other states, industrialists and politicians, stated the spokesperson of Adani Airports (Lucknow).
The CISF did not allow other visitors inside the airport due to security reasons while more than 50 traffic police personnel ensured smooth flow of traffic from the airport to Kanpur road.
Most of the people coming to take flights from the Lucknow airport preferred Metro rail service instead of taxis or personal vehicles. Rajan Gupta, a resident of Gomti Nagar going to Mumbai on an Indigo flight said, “I expected traffic jams near the airport, that’s why I boarded the Metro from HAL and arrived at the airport on time.”
After the oath-taking ceremony, fireworks were organized at Lakshman Mela ground, Ramlila ground in Aishbagh, Jhulelal Park, Janeshwar Mishra Park, mini stadium, Vikas Nagar and Rama Bai Ambedkar rally sthal.
For the first time in Lucknow, an organic helipad was raised at the swearing-in ceremony site at Ekana stadium for dust-free landing and take-off of helicopters. A coating of cow dung, brought from Kanha Upvan in Nadarganj, was applied to the ground to prevent dust blowing during chopper movement.
