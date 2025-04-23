Chatori Gali to become Food Valley: Kids’ play zone, live events and 42 food brands coming soon

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is all set to transform the vibrant ‘Chatori Gali’ at Asha Jyoti Lane into an innovative Food Valley, where 42 national and international food and beverage brands will set up vends. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Visitors will be able to enjoy their favourite delicacies in a cool, comfortable environment maintained at around 26°C, thanks to advanced air mist technology.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the site on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Food Valley, which will be developed between Samatamulak Chowk and Pratik Sthal in Gomti Nagar. He revealed that 10 shop units ranging from 40 to 80 square meters and one 220 square meter outlet—long unused—will now be brought back to life under a five-year agreement with a consortium of private firms from Delhi and Lucknow.

The Food Valley will feature a tensile structure to provide a shaded, air-conditioned dining experience, maintaining temperatures between 22°C and 26°C. It will also include a dedicated kids’ play zone with a toy train and live events. For uninterrupted services, a 400 KVA transformer will be installed along with a dedicated water supply system.

Marriage lawn ready near cricket stadium

The LDA has also completed the development of a new marriage lawn near the cricket stadium behind 1090 Crossing on the Gomti Riverfront. Spread over 2 acres, it includes facilities such as a kitchen, toilet blocks, and ample parking. Kumar suggested creating an additional entry point for easier access between the Smarak Samiti parking and the Open Air Theater.

Adventure sports zone

Alongside the marriage lawn, an adventure sports zone is under construction, featuring water sports, a giant wheel, sky cycling, and rope courses. Prathamesh Kumar instructed officials to expedite the work and complete it within three months. He also reviewed progress at Lohia Park, directing officials to issue an RFP for operating the canteen near Gate No. 1.

Several senior LDA officials, including chief engineer Navneet Sharma and garden superintendent Shashi Bharti, were present during the inspections.