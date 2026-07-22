Chaudhary leads BJP protest in Lucknow, terms Cong Delhi sit-in ‘political desperation’

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a protest in the state capital against the Congress over its leaders’ demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi, describing the protest as “anti-national” and politically irresponsible.

BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary leading party’s protest march in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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Led by BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside the VVIP Guest House before marching towards the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. What followed was a foot march led by BJP Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi as workers raised slogans against the Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Heavy police force remained present throughout the march to prevent any untoward incident.

Police had installed multiple barricades along the route, stopping the march before it could reach the Congress office.

Some BJP workers climbed onto the barricades, waved placards and posters of Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans against the Congress. Several workers were also seen kicking the posters during the protest.

Simultaneously, Congress workers attempted to march towards the chief minister’s official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were manhandled while being removed from the protest site in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, heavy police deployment prevented both parties from reaching their intended destinations.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing party workers, Chaudhary alleged that the Congress protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence reflected the party’s “political desperation” rather than democratic dissent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing party workers, Chaudhary alleged that the Congress protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence reflected the party’s “political desperation” rather than democratic dissent. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have reached here for a protest march against anti-national activities of Congress,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said the office of the Prime Minister represented the democratic mandate of 1.4 billion Indians and asserted that questioning its dignity was against constitutional traditions. He said if the Congress had any genuine issues, it should raise them through Parliament and other democratic institutions instead of creating confrontation on the streets.

Accusing the Congress of repeatedly opposing the country’s progress, the BJP leader claimed the opposition lacked a positive agenda and was trying to remain politically relevant through street protests. He also alleged that the Congress was attempting to draw students and youth into political agitation, whereas educational institutions should remain centres of learning, research and innovation.

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Highlighting the BJP government’s development agenda, Chaudhary referred to recent Uttar Pradesh cabinet decisions under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He said the government had approved the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme for meritorious girl students, extended its benefits to the top five per cent of students in educational institutions and included differently abled students, destitute girls and daughters of martyrs under the scheme.