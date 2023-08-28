U.P. govt standing with flood-hit people: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited flood affected areas of Kasganj district on Monday. He assured villagers that a permanent solution to problem of flood there will be found once the water receded. The CM instructed irrigation department to undertake channelisation of the Ganga through dredging. He was informed of a peculiar situation at Barona village in Patiali area of Kasganj district. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers sweet to a toddler at a flood relief camp in Kasganj district on Monday. (HT photo)

“For the last four decades, the Ganga used to flow two km away from the village but the river seems to have changed its course. Even during monsoon when water level rises in rivers, the Ganga has not touched Barona village but for the last two years the Ganga has moved towards the village,” claimed a villager who was of view that only a concrete dam can solve the issue.

Yogi patiently heard the problems faced by residents of villages in Patiali area. He said the government was with them in their hour of crisis. The CM assured compensation to those who faced damages due to flood there. The district administration was asked to carry out a survey to assess the damages caused to the crops due to the flood. The CM also visited the flood-affected districts of Farrukhabad and Shahjahanpur during the day.

During his visit, he conducted both aerial and on-ground surveys of the affected regions. He reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations there. He interacted with flood-hit people and provided them with essential relief supplies.

The CM said the double-engine government was standing with the public during crisis. Given this, the government was on alert well in advance regarding floods and had already proactively initiated flood-related preparedness measures.

“We have also instructed the public representatives to visit those areas with full sensitivity where there is a possibility of a flood. At present, 721 villages of 21 districts of the state are affected by floods. On one side, there is flood while there is drought on the other. This strange situation is being seen in the entire state,” Yogi said.

He said the state had witnessed diverse patterns of rainfall distribution, with 12 districts experiencing above-average rainfall, 26 districts receiving normal rainfall, 22 encountering below-average precipitation and 15 districts facing almost drought-like conditions.

“To address the challenges, the government has established 1,101 flood shelters and 1,504 flood posts across the state. At the same time, more than 2,000 medical teams are being formed and treatment is being provided to the people. Relief efforts are also under way through the deployment of 2040 boats,” he said.

Yogi highlighted that in view of the floods, the government was also taking care of animals. “For this, 840 cattle feed camps have been set up whereas vaccinations have been administered to over 28 lakh animals. Additionally, the government is taking forward the process of providing timely compensation by surveying farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to floods,” the CM said.

MP from Etah Rajveer Singh U.P. minister Sandeep Singh, MLA from Kasganj Devendra Singh Rajput besides others welcomed the chief minister in Kasganj.