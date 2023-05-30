Ex-PM Charan Singh devoted his life to farmers’ welfare: CM

Paying rich tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the great farmer leader had dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers and labourers. (Sourced)

“Chaudhary Saheb believed that the country’s path to development is through the streets of villages. ‘Annadata’ farmers are how a village grows and prospers. Farmers must be given the top priority,” Adityanath said.

He said the double-engine government in the state was working dedicatedly for the interests of farmers. “The farmers of Uttar Pradesh are getting the maximum benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes in the country. So far, more than ₹2.12 lakh crore has been paid to the cane farmers,” the CM added.

He further said the Chhaprauli sugar mill, the workplace of Chaudhary Charan Singh, was also renovated and revitalised by the double-engine government.

RLD pays tribute to former PM

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday observed the 36th death anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh by organising seminars and blood donation camps in many parts of the state, a party spokesperson said.

RLD leaders, including nine MLAs, paid tribute to the late PM by offering garlands at his statue in the Vidhan Bhavan here in the state capital.

“Later, we also held a seminar here in the party office, on the relevance of Chaudhary Charan Singh’s thought in the current political scenario of the country,” spokesperson Anil Dubey said.