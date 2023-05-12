Uttar Pradesh govt’s focus on skill development of youth: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said skill development of youth is a key priority of the Uttar Pradesh government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath handing over a certificate to a participant in an innovation campus programme, in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the first batch of 383 Lucknow University students who completed the course ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ under Samsung India’s flagship CSR programme. The ceremony was organised at Lok Bhavan.

“India has the largest number of youngsters. U.P’s working population is approximately 56%. In a sense, it would not be wrong to say that like India, Uttar Pradesh, too, has the largest youth population. Hence, programmes for artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data and coding and programming futuristic skills, becomes even more important to connect the youth power of the state with it,” he added.

“We welcome this initiative by Samsung that will impart employment-oriented future tech skills to our students. Samsung has been a strong partner of U.P., for many years, and this programme will further strengthen our bond,” he said.

Later, the chief minister also distributed certificates of completion to the students.

Industrial development and export promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai were among those present.