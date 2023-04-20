Chief secretary asks DMs to brace up for heatwave conditions in U.P.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has asked officials to deal proactively with the situation that may arise from the continuing heatwaves that, according to climate scientists, are set to intensify in the days to come. A woman uses umbrella to protect her from the scorching heat in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

Holding a video conference with commissioners and district magistrates (DMs) on various issues here on Wednesday, he emphasized the need for an early action plan for the places that reported drinking water scarcity during the last summer.

“Also arrange adequate number of tankers for places where drinking water may need to be made available through tankers, besides arranging water piyaus at various public places such as bus-stands, railway stations, markets, schools, colleges etc,” he told officials.

Mishra said sufficient arrangements for drinking water must be made in offices and at construction sites. “People should also be made aware of how to protect themselves from the heatwaves and save water too,” he said.

Pointing out that the loo outbreak had been declared a state-level natural disaster in UP and its SoPs were available on the relief department’s website, the CS asked DMs to appoint chief development officers (CDOs) or ADM-level officers as nodal officers for making water arrangements.

He further asked officials to launch a special drive to activate all the tube wells and all other means of irrigation. He said arrangements of water for animals and birds too must be made.

He said the availability of smooth power supply was essential for water supply and asked officials to ensure that the power supply remained available as per the schedule.

Reviewing the progress of the Jal Jivan Mission, the CS lauded DMs for making piped water facilities available to 1 crore households in the state. Under the scheme, he said piped water connections would be given to all the rural households.

He said the ground-breaking ceremony was due in September-October and asked officials to take all possible steps to ensure that MoUs signed during the global investors summit converted into investments.

Mishra also issued directions with regard to cow protection centres, wheat procurement and promotion of millets production and consumption.