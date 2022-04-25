Chowk Jama Masjid in Prayagraj voluntarily removes 4 loudspeakers
Amidst politics heating up across the country over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, a prominent mosque of Prayagraj — Sunni Jama Masjid in Chowk — has voluntarily taken down four of the six loudspeakers used for azaan and prayers.
Interestingly, the management committee of one of the oldest mosques in Sangam city decided to remove the loudspeakers even though no complaint or protest over it has surfaced in recent months.
The management committee chairman Mohammad Azam confirmed the development and said that the committee took down four loudspeakers in compliance with the Supreme Court orders issued in this regard. “The volume of the loudspeakers has been kept as per specified norms so that no inconvenience is caused to anyone. Now the remaining two loudspeakers will be used for azaan, and their volume has been reduced is as per the norms,” he said.
Agra reports 8 fresh Covid cases; active cases reach 36
Agra on Monday reported eight fresh Covid cases taking the tally of active cases in the district to 36. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh on twitter said the average positivity rate in Agra continues to be 1.28 % while the recovery rate is steady at 98.61 % in Agra district. As many as 35717 got cured while 465 have lost their lives. Health officials stressed on testing and speedy vaccination.
Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases
Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.
Lucknow: Day after two girls test Covid positive, samples collected at LMGC
A day after two students tested positive for Covid at the La Martiniere Girls' College in Lucknow, health department staff took samples of 140 school staff members and 96 students, including those staying in the hostel, on Monday. LMGC is closed for two days — Monday and Tuesday (April 25 and 26). Parents of the two LMGC girls, who are siblings, also tested positive for Covid, according to health officials.
AAP’s power freebie in Punjab meaningless when there is no power: Sidhu
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday led a protest against power shortage in the state, near the Rajpura thermal plant in Patiala district. “The power demand will peak in June and July, when it is expected to reach 17,000 MW, but the state government is unable to supply even regular power when load is just 7,500 MW,” Sidhu said. According to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's new president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, he had no knowledge about the protest.
Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%
Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.
