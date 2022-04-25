Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Chowk Jama Masjid in Prayagraj voluntarily removes 4 loudspeakers
Chowk Jama Masjid in Prayagraj voluntarily removes 4 loudspeakers

Just two loudspeakers, at a lower volume, will be used for Azaan and prayers, said authorities of Prayagraj’s Sunni Jama Masjid
The management committee of Prayagraj’s Sunni Jama Masjid said they have taken down four loudspeakers in compliance with Supreme Court orders issued in this regard. (Pic for representation)
The management committee of Prayagraj's Sunni Jama Masjid said they have taken down four loudspeakers in compliance with Supreme Court orders issued in this regard.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Amidst politics heating up across the country over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, a prominent mosque of Prayagraj — Sunni Jama Masjid in Chowk — has voluntarily taken down four of the six loudspeakers used for azaan and prayers.

Interestingly, the management committee of one of the oldest mosques in Sangam city decided to remove the loudspeakers even though no complaint or protest over it has surfaced in recent months.

The management committee chairman Mohammad Azam confirmed the development and said that the committee took down four loudspeakers in compliance with the Supreme Court orders issued in this regard. “The volume of the loudspeakers has been kept as per specified norms so that no inconvenience is caused to anyone. Now the remaining two loudspeakers will be used for azaan, and their volume has been reduced is as per the norms,” he said.

