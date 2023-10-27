CII working to open zonal office in Varanasi by year end

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday organised a membership roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday as it plans to launch its zonal office in the city by the end of this year.

Akash Goenka, chairman, CII, UP State Council, gave a detailed presentation on various initiatives which the CII undertakes with the central and state governments and with the industry at large.

“Having CII presence in Varanasi will have a significant impact in aligning the industry with the mission and vision of the state government,” said Goenka.

Smita Agarwal, vice-chairperson, CII, UP State Council, also addressed the gathering.

The roadshow was followed by an interaction session with divisional commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

The event was attended by more than 70 industrialists from the city along with CII members from Lucknow and Kanpur.

