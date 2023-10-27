News / Cities / Lucknow News / CII working to open zonal office in Varanasi by year end

CII working to open zonal office in Varanasi by year end

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 27, 2023 07:08 AM IST

“Having CII presence in Varanasi will have a significant impact in aligning the industry with the mission and vision of the state government,” said Goenka.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday organised a membership roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday as it plans to launch its zonal office in the city by the end of this year.

HT Image
HT Image

Akash Goenka, chairman, CII, UP State Council, gave a detailed presentation on various initiatives which the CII undertakes with the central and state governments and with the industry at large.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Having CII presence in Varanasi will have a significant impact in aligning the industry with the mission and vision of the state government,” said Goenka.

Smita Agarwal, vice-chairperson, CII, UP State Council, also addressed the gathering.

The roadshow was followed by an interaction session with divisional commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

The event was attended by more than 70 industrialists from the city along with CII members from Lucknow and Kanpur.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out