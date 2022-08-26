CISF aspirant dies, 3 others take ill during 5-km run

KANPUR One candidate died while three others were hospitalised during a physical fitness test of aspirants for the post of fire constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). They collapsed during the 5-km run on Polytechnic Road in Auraiya as part of the recruitment drive, said officials.

The aspirant who lost his life was identified as Gaurav Thakur, 22, of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Three others – Nikhil Pawar of Meerut, Ranjeet of Ghatampur (Kanpur) and Satish Yadav of Sukhpura Ballia were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dibiyapur. They all reportedly collapsed due to the sweltering weather.

Circle officer (Sadar) Surendra Nath Yadav said the family of the deceased had been informed and others were being treated.

According to sources, the CISF’s recruitment process for 24,000 posts of fire constables would continue till September 7, 2022. The process began on Friday and 250 aspirants were called to take part in the 5-km run to test their physical fitness. They were asked to run in batches.

The aspirant who died was part of batch number two. Many who were behind him stumbled, fell down and got injured.

One of the injured told police officers at the hospital that he had completed half the race when he felt out of breath. Suddenly, he felt vertigo and collapsed.

Before the race, the aspirants were told that they could opt out if they had any problem, said CISF officials.