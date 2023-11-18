Civil suit for appointment of receiver: Varanasi court to hear lawyer’s plea urging to make him party on Nov 20

The Varanasi district court on Saturday fixed November 20 for hearing a plea filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on November 8 urging the court to make him party in the civil suit that seeks appointment of the Varanasi district magistrate or any other suitable person as receiver of the cellar (tahkhana) on the southern side of Gyanvapi mosque. On September 25 this year, the suit was filed by Shailendra Kumar Pathak ‘Vyas’ in the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi. (For Representation)

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the counsel for the plaintiff, gave this information. On September 25 this year, the suit was filed by Shailendra Kumar Pathak ‘Vyas’ in the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi. Simultaneously, the plaintiff filed an application in the district court the same day i.e. September 25, urging the court to transfer the suit to itself.

Advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Sudhir Tripathi had filed the fresh suit on behalf of Vyas and the application for transferring it to the district court. The suit is titled Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Commitee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, and others.

Last month, the Varanasi district court ordered to transfer the suit to itself on an application filed in the district court by plaintiff Vyas, seeking transfer of the civil suit. Thereafter, the court heard all the parties, including plaintiff and defendants, and fixed November 18 as date for the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON