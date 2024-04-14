 CJ to hear PIL seeking to mention high court of U.P. in all documents - Hindustan Times
CJ to hear PIL seeking to mention high court of U.P. in all documents

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 15, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The petitioner also seeks proper allocation of jurisdiction between the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to mention high court of Uttar Pradesh instead of Allahabad high court in all documents, including rules, judgments, orders and circulars, will come for hearing before the court of the chief justice (CJ) in Lucknow bench of the high court on Tuesday.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the Union government and all parties concerned to mention high court of Uttar Pradesh and not Allahabad high court in all notifications, communications, judgments, orders and decrees. (For Representation)

The petitioner also seeks proper allocation of jurisdiction between the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. Deepanker Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, has filed the PIL petition. Advocate Ashok Pandey will appear before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

“Out of 25 high courts across the country, 19 are named after the state to which they belong and six have been named after the city where they were initially established,” said advocate Pandey.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the Union government and all parties concerned to mention high court of Uttar Pradesh and not Allahabad high court in all notifications, communications, judgments, orders and decrees.

“The PIL will come up for hearing before the court of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali on Tuesday. The petitioner has also requested for proper allocation of jurisdiction between the Allahabad and Lucknow high courts,” Pandey added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / CJ to hear PIL seeking to mention high court of U.P. in all documents
