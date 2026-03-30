Akhilesh launches 2027 bid with PDA pitch, says ‘Constitution under threat’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched his party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, positioning PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) unity as the party’s central plank. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders at the ‘Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally’in Dadri on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing the ‘Samajwadi Samanta Bhaichara Rally’ at Samrat Mihir Bhoj College grounds in Dadri, he said the PDA communities would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh. He called the rally a “clarion call for social justice” and said the PDA had come together to claim their rightful share, dignity, and honour.

The SP chief attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, “The threat to the Constitution remains as long as the BJP is in power.”

The remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public event at the inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Yadav accused the BJP of misleading people on key issues, including inflation, unemployment, and shortages of essential commodities such as LPG cylinders. “The Prime Minister delivers long speeches but fails to address the real issues faced by the common man,” he said.

Focusing on farmers’ issues, Yadav criticised the government’s land acquisition policy. “The BJP has acquired farmers’ land, including for the Jewar Airport project, but has not provided compensation at market rates,” he alleged.

The SP chief said that a future Samajwadi government would ensure compensation at prevailing market rates for any land acquired for development purposes. He also claimed that the incumbent government failed to match the packages offered during the previous SP regime, which included an additional 64% compensation and 4% developed land plots.

On employment and investment, Akhilesh dismissed the BJP’s claims of large-scale investments, saying MoUs worth ₹50 lakh crore had not translated into results on the ground. “There are no jobs for educated youth. Our government will reform education, expand vocational training, and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Invoking local sentiment, Yadav paid tribute to Gurjar emperor Samrat Mihir Bhoj and criticised attempts to appropriate historical figures. He cited the SP government’s past initiatives, including a stadium named after Vijay Singh Pathik and a park in Mihir Bhoj’s name. He also recalled Kotwal Dhansingh Gurjar and other 1857 revolutionaries, promising memorials and statues for regional freedom fighters at the Gomti riverfront in Lucknow.

Defending the SP’s development record in the Noida-Greater Noida region, Akhilesh claimed credit for extending the Delhi Metro and pushing projects such as the East-West Freight Corridor and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. He also defended his frequent visits to the region, saying the party’s contribution to its growth could not be overlooked.