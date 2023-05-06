Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Civic polls: Group clashes in Deoria, Gorakhpur villages

Civic polls: Group clashes in Deoria, Gorakhpur villages

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 06, 2023 11:35 PM IST

In one of the incidents, supporters of the BJP and the SP clashed in ward 15 of Gorakhpur’s Ghaghsara area on Saturday after a former village head thrashed the local SP candidate’s polling agent.

Even as the counting of votes for urban local bodies are scheduled on May 13, police remained alert after a few incidents of clashes between supporters of candidates were reported in some eastern Uttar Pradesh districts on Friday and Saturday.

In another incident on Friday evening, BSP supporters staged a demonstration at Ramgarh lake police station as police had reportedly detained some of them on the complaint of an independent candidate.

In Bhatpar Rani of Deoria, the husband of a woman candidate for chairperson post reportedly had a physical altercation with a former MLA from the SP, Ashutosh Kumar, on Friday night. The circle officer said police have initiated an inquiry following a complaint from the ex-MLA.

Meanwhile, political parties, which are worried over the low polling figures, have deployed teams for safeguarding the EVMs. The SP has deployed an 18-member team to guard EVMs kept at the strong room of DDU University.

Saturday, May 06, 2023
