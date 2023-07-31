Class 3 girl dies, eight injured in accident in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

A nine-year-old Class 3 girl student died while seven other students along with the driver sustained injuries when a speeding loader truck hit a 10-seater passenger mini-vehicle carrying schoolchildren in Laxmanpur development block under Leelapur police of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning, police said. Locals at the accident site in Pratapgarh on July 31. (HT photo)

Villagers blocked the busy Sagar Derwa road when they found doctors absent at the nearest primary health centre where injured children were taken for treatment.

The mini-vehicle was carrying children from Patulki and adjoining areas to a school in Laxmanpur area when the mishap took place. As per the police, a speeding banana-laden loader truck hit the school vehicle and then overturned.

Locals rushed to the spot and nabbed the driver of the loader truck and the banana trader. The children were later taken to Lalganj trauma centre where nine-year-old Mansi, daughter of one Umesh Saroj, was declared brought dead on arrival.

Four seriously injured children were referred to the district hospital. ASP (west) Rohit Mishra visited the injured children. He said an FIR was being lodged against the accused driver.