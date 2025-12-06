Class 6 student collapses during school exam in Lucknow, dies

A Class 6 student died in Lucknow on Friday morning after he collapsed during an examination at Montfort Inter College in Mahanagar, the school authorities said. This is the third such incident involving a school student in the state capital since 2023 and the second one at the same school. Teachers rushed the Class 6 boy to Bhaurao Deoras hospital in the Mahanagar area, where doctors attempted to revive him for several minutes. However, there was no response and he was declared dead. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The student, Amey Singh, suddenly became unwell and collapsed after submitting his answer sheet, the school authorities added. The child was aged about 12 years.

Teachers rushed him to Bhaurao Deoras hospital in the Mahanagar area, where doctors attempted to revive him. However, there was no response and he was declared dead.

Dr Ranjeet Dixit, chief medical officer at BRD Hospital, said the boy was brought in at 11:05 am in an unconscious state.

“The emergency team tried their best but could not revive him. He was declared brought dead. The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report,” he added.

Dr Dixit further said the school administration informed that the student had a neurological problem, which was already being treated by the doctor.

Amey’s father, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Vikas Nagar, reached the hospital soon after receiving the news. The sudden loss has left the family, students and teachers in deep shock. Sandeep Singh was unavailable for comment when HT tried to approach him multiple times. He is employed with a prominent life insurance firm.

Mahanagar police station incharge Akhilesh Mishra said that the child’s father refused a post- mortem examination and gave a written application that the child was undergoing treatment for a neurological problem, after which the body was handed over to them.

In a statement, Brother Jinu Abraham, principal of Montfort Inter College, said, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform that the Unit Test-2 examination was underway at Montfort Inter College on Friday (December 5). Amey Singh, son of Sandeep Singh, a student of Class 6-C, was also taking the exam. After completing the exam, he submitted his answer sheet to the invigilator and immediately collapsed on his seat. The invigilator informed the school office and other teachers and staff about the incident. Subsequently, the school teachers and staff took a stretcher and brought Amey Singh from the classroom to the school’s first aid room. They began administering CPR. Without delay, they brought him to the Civil Hospital, Mahanagar, Lucknow, near the school.”

“Doctors in the emergency room examined him and began treatment. While attending to him, the doctors declared him dead. The cause of death was a cardiac attack. In this hour of grief, the entire Montfort family offers its heartfelt condolences,” the principal added.

Dr Arun Tiwari, senior paediatrician at Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital (LBRN) stated the incident has once again highlighted a worrying trend of sudden cardiac arrest cases among children and teenagers.

Dr Tiwari emphasised the need for regular cardiac screening for school-going children, trained staff in schools and immediate medical response protocols during school emergencies.

In September 2024, a Class 3 girl student of the same school in Mahanagar succumbed to a cardiac arrest on the school premises during the recess.

Vice-principal Brother Mathew and other staff took her to Fatima Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. They said Manvi died due to cardiac arrest, claimed principal Brother Jinu Abraham at the time.

In 2023, 14-year-old Atif Siddiqui, a Class 9 student of City Montessori School, Aliganj branch, became breathless and fainted due to a suspected heart attack in a classroom and was later declared dead on arrival in a hospital.

“When the child did not regain consciousness despite the doctor giving him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) several times, we were informed that the child had probably suffered a heart attack and should be immediately taken to Lari Cardiology Hospital,” Rishi Khanna, spokesperson for CMS, had said back then.

“The child was declared brought dead on arrival,” Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU, had said.