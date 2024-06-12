Clean drains before onset of monsoon, U.P. minister tells urban local bodies

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma has issued directives to urban local bodies to ensure thorough cleaning of drains and gutters before the onset of the monsoon to prevent waterlogging and control communicable diseases. He emphasized the need to use both machinery and manpower to remove overgrown shrubs, silt and other blockages. The goal is to elevate the state’s urban local bodies to national and global benchmarks through qualitative improvement in development, management and beautification efforts. The minister instructed all municipal commissioners and executive officers to utilize allocated funds efficiently and ensure timely cleaning of drains to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season (Pic for representation)

Sharma reviewed urban development works through a video conferencing at the Jal Nigam’s field hostel Sangam on Tuesday. He instructed all municipal commissioners and executive officers to utilize allocated funds efficiently and ensure timely cleaning of drains to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season. He also stressed the importance of maintaining pumping systems to ensure proper drainage and suggested preemptive monitoring to keep all pumps operational.

Highlighting the need for infrastructure improvement to enhance cleanliness, Sharma urged for special attention to cleanliness, management and beautification in major cities like Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ghaziabad. He called for effective measures to curb the use of single-use plastic and to ensure the availability of drinking water by keeping water ATMs fully functional during the ongoing heatwave and extreme summer conditions.

The minister highlighted the importance of door-to-door waste collection and urged the promotion of dustbin usage in homes and commercial areas to prevent visible garbage heaps in cities. He advocated for the elimination of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) by converting these areas into useful, beautified spaces and enhancing the appearance and management of intersections and parks. Sharma also highlighted the need for well-organized vending zones to benefit both vendors and customers, aiming to improve the overall quality of urban life.

For disease prevention, Sharma called for immediate and effective measures to ensure that there was no waterlogging or supply of contaminated water in cities. He emphasized holding relevant officials accountable for urban management improvements. He also directed that Kanha Gaushalas should have adequate fodder and water for animals and that stray dogs should not pose a nuisance to people.

The meeting was attended by secretary of urban development Ajay Kumar Shukla, special secretary and director, urban development Nitin Bansal, director of SUDA Dr. Anil Kumar Pathak and other officials.