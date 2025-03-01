Clean Sambhal mosque premises, HC tells ASI

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque ahead of Ramzan. The matter is now set to be heard on March 4. Members of a judicial commission in Sambhal on Friday (Sourced)

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the mosque management committee, seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the premises ahead of Ramzan. On Thursday, the court directed the ASI to immediately inspect the mosque site and appoint a team of three officers who would submit a report in this connection by 10 am on Friday.

The ASI report, however, said that the interior of the mosque had ceramic paint and there was no need to whitewash it at present. The managing committee has been directed to file its objection to the report by the next date of hearing.

On Friday, senior advocate SFA Naqvi, appearing for the mosque committee, submitted that they only want whitewashing and lighting work to be done. The court then asked the ASI to clean the dust and clear the grass on the premises.

Shahi Jama Masjid mosque committee president Zafar Ali said an objection would be filed against the ASI inspection report that recommended no whitewashing and maintenance work at the mosque. “I was present during the inspection and clearly showed the three-member team all the wear and tear on the structure of the mosque. Besides, it has been a ritual to decorate the religious site as part of the Ramzan festivities. The mosques committee has been doing it every year. We will pursue all legal recourses over our demand, and file our objection in the court on March 3.”

The dispute stems from a claim that the Mughal-era mosque was built after demolishing a historic temple, Harihar Temple. It gained momentum after violence erupted during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024. Four people lost their lives in clashes that broke out over claims that the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple.