Cleaner tech, better waste mgmt can help create greener industry in U.P: Experts

“The need is to transition towards greener, more sustainable industrial practices. This transition is not only essential for minimising the environmental impact but will also benefit the industries themselves by improving efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing competitiveness on the global stage,” said Arun Kumar Saxena, state minister (independent charge), forests and environment, zoological garden, climate change, Uttar Pradesh. Panellists expressing their views during the panel discussion in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

“A combination of cleaner technologies, better waste management practices, and reduced emissions can help pave the way for a more sustainable industrial future in our state,” added Saxena, speaking as chief guest at a conference titled ‘Towards a Greener Industry: Strategies for Pollution Control and Environmental Safeguarding’. The conference was held at PHD House and organised by the UP State Chapter PHDCCI in association with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Friday.

Saxena encouraged the attendees and stakeholders to work and move collectively towards the green infrastructure and to achieve the agenda of sustainable development goals in the state.

Yawer Ali Shah, co-founder & CEO of AMA Herbal, Aditya Jhunjhunwala, managing director, KM Sugar Mills, HS Shukla, plant head, Radico, Rajendra Sankhe, COO, Indorama India participated in the panel discussion.

The conference shed light upon several core topics like building green industry infrastructure for the future, causes effects and remedies of pollution in Uttar Pradesh, and how government and industry will work together to achieve the objective of sustainable development goals.

The conclave saw a big number of participants which included delegates from industries, hotels, hospitals, academia, senior officials from the state government, senior journalists, policymakers, leaders, financial institutions and more.