Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM addresses 200 grievances at Janata Darbar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 23, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The CM, who addressed issues related to housing, healthcare, land disputes, and crime, assured the people of swift and fair solutions, and directed officials to take immediate actions on pressing concerns.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended to about 200 people who came to Janata Darbar held here on Sunday. The CM, who addressed issues related to housing, healthcare, land disputes, and crime, assured the people of swift and fair solutions, and directed officials to take immediate action on pressing concerns.

(File)
(File)

The CM instructed authorities to ensure housing for the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, expedite financial aid to people in need of critical medical treatments, and take strict measures against land mafia and criminals.

While reviewing applications for financial assistance for medical treatments, the CM said no patient should be denied treatment due to lack of funds. He directed officials to promptly process cost estimates for advanced medical procedures and ensure the immediate disbursement of financial aid. He also stressed the proper utilisation of Ayushman Bharat cards, urging officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries were able to access healthcare services through the scheme.

Addressing land-related issues, CM Yogi ordered stringent action against land grabbers. The CM also interacted with children accompanying their families, gifting them chocolates and encouraging them to focus on their studies.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On