CM addresses 200 grievances at Janata Darbar

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended to about 200 people who came to Janata Darbar held here on Sunday. The CM, who addressed issues related to housing, healthcare, land disputes, and crime, assured the people of swift and fair solutions, and directed officials to take immediate action on pressing concerns. (File)

The CM instructed authorities to ensure housing for the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, expedite financial aid to people in need of critical medical treatments, and take strict measures against land mafia and criminals.

While reviewing applications for financial assistance for medical treatments, the CM said no patient should be denied treatment due to lack of funds. He directed officials to promptly process cost estimates for advanced medical procedures and ensure the immediate disbursement of financial aid. He also stressed the proper utilisation of Ayushman Bharat cards, urging officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries were able to access healthcare services through the scheme.

Addressing land-related issues, CM Yogi ordered stringent action against land grabbers. The CM also interacted with children accompanying their families, gifting them chocolates and encouraging them to focus on their studies.