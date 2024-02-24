CM for regional development plan on lines of SCR

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a regional development plan should be formulated, keeping Varanasi at the centre and connecting the nearby districts, similar to the State Capital Region. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

During a review of the 2031 master plan for the development of Ramnagar (Varanasi), Moradabad, Hapur, Rae Bareli, Bareilly, and Lucknow, the CM directed the officials for the implementation of the master plan without any delay.

The CM also proposed to expand the Lucknow Development Authority limits to the district’s border. He said that development authorities should seek innovative opportunities, extend their reach beyond the Municipal Corporation, and devise strategies for generating new revenue sources. He stressed the importance of integrating the development of religious and spiritual sites into the master plan and facilitating nearby residential accommodations for industrial workers through concerted efforts.

Yogi emphasised on the importance of making all land status data, including details of each ‘khasra’, accessible online to the public. He stressed that inhabited land included in master plans should not be declared as green land, as populated areas cannot be considered green land. Yogi called for planned efforts to conserve the catchment area of all reservoirs, including rivers, and ensure systematic arrangements for green spaces. He said industrial and commercial zones should be further expanded in the new master plan of Gajraula in Moradabad.

He requested the allocation of space within industrial areas for the establishment of ITIs and urged officials to make efforts to provide residential facilities to those working in these areas. Yogi gave directives for conducting a comprehensive study of the present and future needs of all districts, emphasising its importance. He suggested identifying the unique potential of each district and encouraging it within the master plan and emphasised the development of clusters to promote local crafts and traditional products.

The CM further said that efficient traffic management was a crucial aspect in urban areas, requiring collaborative efforts. He underscored the necessity of designating locations for taxi-auto stands and street vendor zones, emphasising that suitable land for this purpose should be clearly identified in the master plan. He said suitable space for multi-level parking facilities should be determined as well. He said the AIIMS facility in Rae Bareli be made a part of the master plan this time.