CM launches 27 logistics clusters in 26 UP districts to boost growth

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that expressways are the backbone of the state’s economy growth while launching 27 integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters (IMLCs) across 26 districts in the state. Investors will be offered plots at competitive prices while specialised logistics facilities will be provided and there will be easy access to road, rail and air connectivity. (Pic for representation)

These clusters, expected to boost economic development and attract global investment, will be established along five expressways, spanning over 13,240 acres of land. The launch of IMLCs marks a significant step in UP’s industrial development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making the state a hub for industrial growth.

The IMLCs will be a role model for the rest of the country. These will utilise the state’s extensive expressway network, enhancing logistics and reducing travel time, said the CM.

These clusters will generate employment opportunities and change the perception of Uttar Pradesh, said the CM, emphasising balancing expressway development with environmental protection, ensuring minimal damage to forest areas.

Also present on the occasion, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said that 13,240 acres of land has been allocated for industrial nodes, with 9,864 acres already acquired.

Investors will be offered plots at competitive prices while specialised logistics facilities will be provided and there will be easy access to road, rail and air connectivity.

On the occasion, the CM also reviewed the progress of the defence corridor project, which has

six nodes across Lucknow, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot, covering 5,184 acres.

KEY FACTS ABOUT IMLCs

The UP government plans to establish industrial nodes across 13,240 acres of land, divided into 27 clusters along five expressways. Out of this, 9,864 acres have already been acquired, while the acquisition process for the remaining 3,376 acres is underway.

The Bundelkhand Expressway node is the largest in terms of area.

The Ganga Expressway node covers the most districts, spanning 11 districts across 3,707 acres, with 2,673 acres already acquired.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway node is the smallest, covering 514 acres across two districts – Gorakhpur (361 acres) and Ambedkarnagar (153 acres).

IMLCs will offer: Attractive land rates, specialized logistics facilities, seamless connectivity, dedicated basic infrastructure, transparent land allocation process, favorable industrial environment and skilled labour availability.