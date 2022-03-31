CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ across the state from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on April 4.
During a meeting with officials on Thursday, the chief minister issued directions that main focus of the drive should be on the districts with low literacy rate.
“All teachers should go on a door-to-door visit and meet the parents and motivate children to come to school,” said Yogi.
The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development.
The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
The CM further gave instructions to transform all the schools of Basic Education Council under Operation Kayakalp.
“Every primary school in the state must be equipped with all basic facilities. For this, private institutions, alumni of the schools should be contacted. CSR (corporate social responsibility) should be also approached.
Arrangements for drinking water, toilets, smart classes and furniture should be ensured in every school. Also, there should be arrangements for uniforms, shoes and socks,” he said.
The chief minister also asked officials to run a time-bound campaign for posting of teachers in every school of the Basic Education Council.
Strict action against protesting MSRTC workers who haven’t resumed duties till March 31
The state government is all set to take strict action against the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers who haven't resumed duties till Thursday, March 31, as per the ultimatum issued earlier by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Since the past over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government.
Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday.
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's Office. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
