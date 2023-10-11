CM Yogi to offer prayers at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura today

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Mathura and Agra on Wednesday. He will attend the Kisan Mela organised at Deen Dayal Dham in Farah, the birthplace of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and also inaugurate golf cart service for devotees in Vrindavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to visit Agra on Wednesday . (Pic for representation)

“The chief minister will arrive at Agra airport in a state plane and will take a chopper for Farah, a town in Mathura. He will light the lamp at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Janmabhoomi Smarak Bhavan and visit ‘Gram-Udyog Kendra’ to see an exhibition of products made by villagers of Farah,” said district magistrate of Mathura, Shailendra Kumar Singh while talking to newsmen.

An elaborate programme is organised every year to mark the birth anniversary of late Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Farah in Mathura. The chief minister is expected to inaugurate the exhibition organised as part of a fair and might address ‘Kisan Sangoshthi’ (farmers’ meet) organised at Nagla Chandra Bhan in Farah.

The Mathura DM further informed that the chief minister would then fly from Farah town in a chopper and land at Ramlila ground in Mathura city from where he will go to offer prayers at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

“At an event organised at Gate No.03 of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the chief minister will dedicate the newly introduced golf carts for devotees reaching Vrindavan. Initially 30 such golf carts are to made available for devotees coming for offering ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) at Vrindavan at minimal charges,” said the Mathura DM.

To note, the chief minister has been focussing on traffic arrangements in Vrindavan where the number of visitors increases manifold on week-ends as thousands of devotees arrive to seek blessing of Sri Bankey Behari.

It may be recalled that matter related to the proposed Bankey Behari Corridor is being heard in the Allahabad high court. The corridor is being supported by those in favour of broader roads leading to Bankey Behari Temple but is opposed by local shopkeepers in Vrindavan.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to visit Agra on Wednesday where he will address a meet organised by industrialists’ organisation on Fatehabad road .

Agra is hosting the much popular ‘Janakpuri’ from Wednesday and Sanjay Place in the heart of the city is decked up for the occasion. There were expectations that the chief minister might inaugurate the four-day event. However, city unit president of BJP Bhanu Mahajan ruled out the possibility for now.

