Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi asks officials to make redressal of complaints top priority at review meeting

Yogi asks officials to make redressal of complaints top priority at review meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2023 11:18 PM IST

The satisfaction of the people will be the standard of excellence of the government employee’s performance, he said

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers posted in the districts to give top priority to the redressal of grievances people in public hearings organised in the districts.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)
U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The satisfaction of the people will be the standard of excellence of the government employee’s performance, he said, while reviewing the working of the Home Department in a meeting on Wednesday.

“During recent visit to the districts, I have experienced that loudspeakers are being installed again. It is not acceptable. The officers should immediately get the loudspeakers removed through communication,” the chief minister said.

The Thana Diwas and Tehsil Diwas programmes should be organised more effectively, and officers should ensure that complaints are resolved before the next thana/tehsil diwas, he said.

Officers posted in the field should make night halts in their areas of posting only and senior officers should conduct surprise inspections to check compliance of the order, he said.

The flood management drive should be completed before June 15. There should be no crisis of drinking water anywhere, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
home department
home department
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out