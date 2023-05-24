Yogi asks officials to make redressal of complaints top priority at review meeting

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers posted in the districts to give top priority to the redressal of grievances people in public hearings organised in the districts. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The satisfaction of the people will be the standard of excellence of the government employee’s performance, he said, while reviewing the working of the Home Department in a meeting on Wednesday.

“During recent visit to the districts, I have experienced that loudspeakers are being installed again. It is not acceptable. The officers should immediately get the loudspeakers removed through communication,” the chief minister said.

The Thana Diwas and Tehsil Diwas programmes should be organised more effectively, and officers should ensure that complaints are resolved before the next thana/tehsil diwas, he said.

Officers posted in the field should make night halts in their areas of posting only and senior officers should conduct surprise inspections to check compliance of the order, he said.

The flood management drive should be completed before June 15. There should be no crisis of drinking water anywhere, he said.