CM Yogi announces Kalyan Mandap in each district

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a new plan of building Mangalik Mandap (auspicious bowers) in each district of the state for holding weddings and organising auspicious programmes. The CM appealed to law makers and elected people’s representatives to join this campaign and sought their cooperation in the scheme. (Pic for representation)

This scheme would start from Gorakhpur. The CM directed GDA and municipal corporation officials to select six sites at different places in the district for the construction of Kalyan Mandap, with fund of ₹1.50 crore for each.

Addressing a gathering at Bhati Vihar colony in the city after laying the foundation stone of a mini sports complex, he said that well-off and economically sound people could afford the expense of holding weddings in halls but the weaker section had to use simple tents. To give them a better platform for holding auspicious events, Kalyan Mandap Scheme was being introduced.

Elaborating on the facilities in these mandaps, CM said each mandap would have a big hall, guest room, parking place and lawn to accommodate at least 300 people at a time. The CM appealed to law makers and elected people’s representatives to join this campaign and sought their cooperation in the scheme.

Earlier, Yogi offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple. Later, he laid the foundation stone of 43 development projects to be carried out at a cost of ₹78 crore, including mini sports complex and two lane ring road around Ramgarh lake, apart from inaugurating 63 renovated buildings of Government primary schools and 42 other projects Sport lovers were delighted as he announced that an international level stadium would be built over 150 acres of land in Gorakhpur soon.

Yogi Adityanath repeated that his government was determined to promote sports activities nd instructed the officials to design a project report for an international sports stadium. He said that from his Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Fund, he had allocated ₹3 crore for the mini sports complex that would be equipped with synthetic running track, basketball court, indoor badminton court, cricket net practice range and multipurpose hall. He directed the officials to start the exercise for arranging the best coaches and lauded various schemes introduced by Prime minister Narendra Modi, including Khelo India, Sansad Khel Kumbh and Fit India.

Laying the foundation stone of the two-lane ring road at Ramgarh lake, the CM expressed hope that it would increase the beauty of the lake and would ease the traffic movement. He also inaugurated 63 renovated basic primary schools with smart classes, library, laboratory and other facilities. Underlining the progress of Gorakhpur in the past six years, he said one who had seen the city eight years ago would be surprised to see the new Gorakhpur

The chief minister urged the people to maintain sanitation and to make the city free of polythene to upgrade it in the clean city list. He also gave loan acceptance certificates to the beneficiaries of PM Sunidhi scheme.