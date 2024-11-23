CM Yogi credits PM Modi for BJP’s resounding victory

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday credited the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping success in the state’s assembly bypolls and Maharashtra to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a celebratory event at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow, Adityanath hailed the results as a reaffirmation of public trust in Modi’s policies and leadership. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath along with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state presient Bhupendra Singh Chaudhry and others celebrate at the BJP party office after BJP won in UP bypolls in Lucknow (HT Photo)

“The mandate is clear: the people are rejecting negative, divisive politics. This is why we say, ‘Batenge toh katenge. Ek rahenge-safe rahenge’ (If we divide, we will be cut; if we stay united, we will be safe). The results reflect a strong desire for national unity,” Yogi Adityanath said during a press conference.

The CM expressed his gratitude to the voters, declaring the bypoll results as the beginning of the end for the “politics of loot and lies” associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the INDIA alliance. He further called the mandates in both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra a reflection of a “new India” that honours Ram and the nation’s values, while delivering a blow to those who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar.

“The people have once again shown their faith in PM Modi’s vision and decisions. This defeat for the INDIA alliance, which relies on appeasement and communal shortcuts, is proof of the changing political landscape,” he remarked.

Yogi also addressed the SP’s attempts to undermine the Sisamau bypoll, emphasising the decisive verdict delivered by the public despite their complaints. He pointed out that while the SP narrowly won Sisamau by an 8,000-vote margin and Karhal by just 14,000 votes, underscoring the BJP’s growing strength.

Adityanath highlighted the BJP’s strong showing, securing over 52% of the vote share in U.P.’s bypolls.

The CM pointed to several significant victories for the BJP, including a decisive win in Kundarki by 1.25 lakh votes, where the SP’s candidate lost their deposit. Other key victories included Ghaziabad (70,000 votes), Phulpur (11,000 votes), Khair (38,000 votes), and Katehari (35,000 votes). In Meerapur, BJP ally RLD’s candidate won by over 30,000 votes, while the BJP emerged victorious in Majhawan by more than 4,000 votes.

Commenting on the SP’s performance, Adityanath noted that the margin of victory for the party in Sisamau had decreased significantly from 12,000 votes in 2022 to just 8,000 this time, while in Karhal, the margin had shrunk from 67,000 votes to just 14,000. He expressed confidence that the BJP would secure these seats in the next election, citing growing support for nationalism.

The event, attended by top BJP leaders including state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and other prominent figures, marked a moment of celebration for the party. Supporters exchanged sweets and ignited fireworks to mark the victory.