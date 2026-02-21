CM Yogi disburses ₹285-crore compensation to 2.51 lakh farmers, ₹175-crore aid to kin

A day after the Uttar Pradesh legislature approved the state’s annual budget, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed ₹285 crore to 2.51 lakh farmers as compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Kharif 2025) and provided ₹175 crore financial aid to 3,500 families under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

He also laid foundation stones for deputy director of agriculture offices and soil testing laboratories in Baghpat, Shamli, Kasganj and Bhadohi; a 50-bed hostel building at the government land conservation centre in Mauranipur (Jhansi); and a smart agriculture bureau studio unit in Lucknow.

“Yesterday, the state’s budget for 2026-27 was passed. With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have presented a large budget for youth, women, farmers and the poor. This programme shows how benefits are directly transferred to beneficiaries. A sum of ₹460 crore has been transferred to farmers’ bank accounts. There are no middlemen,” the chief minister said while speaking at his official residence in Lucknow.

He extended Holi greetings and announced that Doppler weather radars would be installed in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Azamgarh to improve weather forecasting and identify lightning-prone areas. He added that installation of 450 Automatic Weather Stations and nearly 2,000 Automatic Rain Gauges at block level across the state is nearing completion.

Assuring farmers that the “double-engine government” stood firmly with them, he said annadata kisan would continue contributing to the state’s prosperity through modern farming practices.

Referring to the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, he said ₹175.67 crore had been released to 3,500 families. Earlier, only farmers were covered, while family members, sharecroppers and co-farmers were excluded.

“More than ₹1,000 crore has been provided, offering ₹5 lakh assistance in case of death of a farmer or a family member due to an accident. No one can compensate for the loss of human life, but the government can stand as a support system,” he added.

The chief minister said Aapda Mitras act as first responders during disasters. In 25 districts, 29,772 youth volunteers from NCC, NSS, NYKS and Bharat Scouts and Guides are being trained under the Aapda Mitra programme. They receive seven-day training along with emergency responder kits, ID cards and certificates. The kits include life jackets, search torches, first-aid boxes, safety helmets and goggles.

He said the state would provide life and medical insurance coverage to trained volunteers for three years. On February 10, the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Authority signed an MoU with the National Insurance Company under which each Aapda Mitra will receive insurance cover of ₹5 lakh.

At present, 2,959 volunteers are undergoing training, while the remaining will be trained in phases, he added.