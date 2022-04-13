CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.
Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the state, Yogi said asked the officers to step up vigil in UP regions close to Delhi, considering that 25 fresh cases of Covid were detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad on Monday.
At the meeting, it was discussed that in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the state while the total number of active cases in the state stood at 289. The state has administered a total of 30.51 crore Covid vaccine doses in the state even as 85.45% of the population in the eligible age groups is full vaccinated (having got both doses).
“Speed up vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years”, Yogi said at the meeting.
He also said that the state had begun administering booster doses to people over the age of 18 and for this, a total of 700 private vaccination centres were engaged in work. “Ensure that people are not overcharged for the vaccine,” he said.
Nursing service
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, at the Covid review meeting, also discussed the issue of nursing services and asked officers concerned to consolidate it “for the nursing services is the backbone of the health services”. He said that it was necessary that all the nursing colleges ran their teaching and training programmes well. He also asked to act tough against all such nursing colleges that were running without recognition.
Bundelkhand expressway:
Yogi Adityanath said that soon the people of the state would get the Bundelkhand expressway and all necessary preparations for its inauguration must be completed in time.
-
Kolhapur by-election sees 60% voter turnout; Congress hopes to retain seat
Mumbai: The by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment, where the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is locked in a prestige battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party, saw a voter turnout of around 60.09 percent. In 2019, the polling percentage stood at 60.87 percent. The constituency has 357 voting booths. Jayashri Jadhav of the Congress is being challenged by Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP from the seat.
-
Nadda, Thakur review progress of AIIMS construction work in Bilaspur
BJP's national president JP Nadda and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the progress of various development works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS. Therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors, he added.
-
Gurugram reports over 100 new Covid cases in a single day after a month
The district on Tuesday recorded 129 fresh Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month--said health officials. The positivity rate in Gurugram is now 8.5%, according to data from the health department. The district had last reported over 100 cases on March 4 with 115 cases recorded on the day. By the end of March, cases had reduced to as low as 30-35 in a single day.
-
Delay in salaries: PRTC contractual employees stage protest in Ludhiana
Lambasting the state government over the delay in payment of salaries, the members of PRTC contractual employees union staged a protest against the state government at the bus stand here on Tuesday. District vice-president of the union, Gurpreet Braich, said around 3,600 contractual employees have not received the salary for the last month till now.
-
Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes
Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month. Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.
