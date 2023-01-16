Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CM Yogi lauds U.P. team for bagging first prize at National Youth Fest

lucknow news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The energetic and talented youngsters of Uttar Pradesh have brought our folk culture to the national stage, said Yogi Adityanath while extending his greetings to the team

The U.P. team got first place in folk song category at the 26th National Youth Festival-2023 held in Hubli in Karnataka. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the U.P. team for securing first place in the folk song category at the 26th National Youth Festival-2023 in Hubli, officially known as Hubballi, in Karnataka from January 12 to 16.

Extending his greetings to the team, Yogi said, “The energetic and talented youngsters of Uttar Pradesh have brought our folk culture to the national stage by securing first place in the folk song category at the 26th National Youth Festival-2023 held in Hubli, Karnataka. Hearty congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh team!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated festival on the National Youth Day on January 12 marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions.

The theme of the festival was ‘Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat’, bringing diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and uniting the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Various topics related to innovation, climate change, health and peace were discussed during the festival. Apart from this, a special Yogathon was also organised.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
