CM Yogi pays floral tributes to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

LUCKNOW: To mark the 108th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a statewide membership drive on Monday, celebrating it as “Maximum Membership Day.” CM Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes at Deendayal Vatika and enrolled five new members at booth number 228. (Sourced)

The chief minister, state BJP chief, and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak paid floral tributes to Upadhyay at his memorial near Jai Narain PG College, Charbagh.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary said that Deendayal Upadhyay dedicated his entire life to the nation. “It was his dream to see India as a powerful nation,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath government was working for the downtrodden and underprivileged sections of society.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and other senior leaders spearheaded a statewide membership drive on Monday, enrolling new members at various booths,” said State general secretary Govind Narain Shukla.

Tribute programmes were held early in the morning, where leaders and workers paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Ji’s portraits at various booths. These programmes were followed by an extensive membership drive. CM Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes at Deendayal Vatika and enrolled five new members at booth number 228.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary actively participated in the drive at booths in the Raja Bazaar and west assembly areas, engaging with the public door-to-door and inducting new members via the party’s toll-free number while Keshav Prasad Maurya led the drive at booth number 312 in Digdiga village. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak visited homes at booth number 28 in Charbagh to recruit new members.

Several prominent leaders, including state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, also conducted similar drives at various booths.