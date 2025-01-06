CM Yogi recalls Guru Gobind Singh’s sacrifices, pays tribute to him

Paying homage to the 10th Sikh Guru, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj will always remain a towering figure in history because he was the son of a martyred father and the father of martyred sons. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath attending Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji at DAV College in Lucknow. (HT photo)

He expressed these views while taking part in the Prakash Parv celebrations of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji at DAV College on Monday. Reflecting on Lucknow’s historical significance, the CM said Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj had brought a young Guru Gobind Singh Ji to the Yahiaganj Gurudwara.

He emphasised the responsibility to preserve and promote such rich historical traditions and ensure future generations remain connected to their heritage. “This year holds a special significance as it marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj,” the CM added.

“Just as the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji was celebrated with immense enthusiasm, these commemorations should also be organised on an equally grand scale,” Yogi said. Such initiatives will not only enrich future generations’ understanding of history but will also inspire them with the profound sacrifices and teachings of the Khalsa Panth and the Sikh Gurus, he added.

The CM said, “At that time, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj encouraged Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj, emphasising that the nation and religion were in danger. He explained that the sacrifice of a great soul would unmask those heretics intent on destroying the country and its faith, inspiring the nation to rise against them. ‘Who could be more fitting than you for such a supreme sacrifice?’ he asked.”

During the event, Yogi interacted with children at the gathering, checked their well-being and distributed toffees and chocolates. Yogi highlighted that Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj established the Khalsa Panth to eradicate casteism and untouchability and protect the nation and its faith.

He challenged the oppressive forces of the time to step aside from their destructive path. The CM said the illustrious legacy of Sikh Gurus continues to inspire generations.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, minority commission member Parwinder Singh, Rajendra Singh Bagga, Dr Harjot Singh, Satnam Singh Sodhi and Sardar Daljit Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.