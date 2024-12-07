CM Yogi seeks Akharas’ cooperation for a divine, grand Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought cooperation from the representatives of all 13 Akharas (Hindu monastic orders) to make Mahakumbh-2025 truly a divine and grand event. CM Yogi Adityanath interacting with seers of the Akharas in Prayagraj on Dec 7. (HT photo)

Interacting with seers at the temporary office of Prayagraj Mela Authority in the mela area, he said together they needed to help give a grand glimpse of Sanatan Dharma and its rich culture to the whole world through Mahakumbh.

Yogi was on a visit to Prayagraj to review the preparations for the forthcoming mega religious fair set to be formally inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 13. During the interaction, the CM said the seers of the Akharas should refrain from any act or action which may tarnish the image of Sanatan Dharma.

He also sought feedback from the seers about the problems they are facing ahead of the fair. Most of the seers raised the issue of dust flying around the fair area, lack of adequate toilets, camps and allotment of lesser land for camps than they needed.

The seers also complained that they were being given land for setting up camps at far off corners of the mela area. On this, the CM said everyone’s problem will be resolved.

“We will complete all preparations for the Mahakumbh around 15 days in advance. In such a situation, there will be no problem that they would encounter when the fair gets underway,” he said.

The CM also invited representatives of all 13 Akharas to the proposed programme of PM Narendra Modi to be held at Parade Ground on December 13.He also said Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand will hand over an invitation letter on his behalf to all akharas.

In the meeting, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindrapuri, general secretary Mahant Rajendra Das, head of Bada Udasin Akhara Mahant Durgadas, secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara Srimahant Yamunapuri, secretary of Nirmal Akhara Mahant Devendra Shastri and head of Dandi Sanyasi Committee Swami Bimaldev Ashram were present.