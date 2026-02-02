CM Yogi sets target at 62% byend of financial year as UP’s credit-deposit ratio crosses 60%

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to take the total credit-deposit (CD) ratio in the state to more than 62% by the end of the current financial year. While chairing the special meeting of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) on Sunday, Yogi obtained information from all bank representatives about their CD ratio and laid emphasis on making concrete efforts to increase it. It was said in the meeting that UP’s total CD ratio had become 60.39% till December 2025, the highest level in the last ten years, according to a government statement on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Lucknow. (PTI)

According to district-wise review, districts with less than 40% CD ratio have reduced to only five, while there has been continuous improvement in the number of districts in 40-50, 50-60 and 60-80% categories.

In March 2018, there were 20 districts with less than 40% CD ratio, which have now reduced to five. The chief minister directed that targeted improvement in the CD ratio of all districts should be ensured by March, the statement said.

“After the success of One District, One Product (ODOP), the state government is now going to give new identity to small traders, artisans associated with traditional cuisine and gig workers through One District One Cuisine (ODOC),” the chief minister said.

He appealed to the banks that just as financial support was received for ODOP, ODOC should also be given priority and maximum people should be provided loans. He said that the government was providing full support in training, packaging, branding and marketing and banks’ role would be decisive in accelerating this mission.

The chief minister directed officials concerned to run special campaigns in districts where CD ratio is less than 40% and said that banks should organise mega loan melas targeting villages. He directed the chief secretary to ensure monthly District-Level Bankers’ Committee meeting and appealed to banks to become partners in UP’s development through CSR.