CM Yogi to launch projects worth 1,007cr in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch development projects worth ₹1,007 crore in Gorakhpur on March 2. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

The office-bearers of the CM’s camp office at Gorakhnath Temple said announced that Yogi Adityanath would lay the foundation stone for 35 projects, including the first veterinary degree college, during a programme at Digvijaya Nath Park on March 2. “The CM will also inaugurate 14 projects, including a flyover and residential flats for police training staff,” they said.

“The veterinary degree college, to be developed over 80 acres near Tal Nandoor on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway, will be affiliated with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veterinary Science and Research Institute in Mathura. The college will be constructed in three phases by the Public Works Department (PWD), with the first phase requiring ₹228 crore,” they added.

On March 3, the chief minister would gift smart classes to 21 government secondary, five non-government and 141 secondary schools under Projects Alankar with ₹25 crore. Besides giving away smartphones to 4,000 youths.

On Wednesday, DM Krishna Karunesh, SSP Gaurav Grover and educational officials carried out inspection of Government jubilee inter college, the venue of the programme.