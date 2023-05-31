LU hostel mess: Moss in water, cockroach in food, what next?

A cockroach was found in the food served in the mess of a Lucknow University hostel on Tuesday night.

A cockroach in serving spoon at Law hostel of LU (Sourced)

An undergraduate law student at Homi J Bhabha Hostel spotted it on the serving spoon and reported the matter to the mess owner. University officials said a notice was served to the owner of the mess and he has been warned of strict action if an incident like this happens in the future.

The incident happened at the new campus hostel meant for law students, where a student uploaded a picture of the serving spoon with a cockroach on Twitter. The student also complained to the hostel warden. The quality of food at Lucknow University continues to deteriorate despite repeated complaints, the inmates alleged.

“One of the inmates clicked the photo and posted it on his Twitter account. He tagged university vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean students’ welfare, Poonam Tandon, to draw their attention,” said a group of students. The inmate alleged that when he showed the cockroach to the mess staff, they tried to cover up the whole thing.

Another inmate wrote: “Please take cognizance of this problem, now the quality of the mess can be improved easily as the camera surveillance system is installed properly.”

One hostel inmate said, “This is not happening for the first time. Earlier, in another hostel, cockroaches and worms were found in meals. I was also served a roti one day, which had a hair in it. I took the matter to the mess owner and the issue was just ignored.”

Recently, moss in the water tank used to supply drinking water to the students was seen. The students took pictures and uploaded them to social media that went viral.

Chief hostel provost Anoop Kumar Singh said the students had brought it to his knowledge after which the mess owner was warned of strict action.

