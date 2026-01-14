As police continued to probe the codeine cough syrup racket, they arrested a cousin of the alleged kingpin Subham Jaiswal, who continued to remain absconding, they said. Codeine case: After father, kingpin’s cousin arrested

Aditya Jaiswal, who owns a pharmacy by the name of Shri Swastik Pharma in Saptasagar Dawa Mandi here, was arrested on Monday after police found sufficient evidence regarding his involvement in the cough syrup syndicate, said deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sarvanan T.

Sarvanan said the arrest was made in connection with the case related registered under Section 26 D, 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act and and sections 61 (2), 318 (4), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2) of the BNS at Kotwali police station against Shubham and his father Bhola Prasad Jaiswal.

The DCP added that Aditya and Shubham had opened firms as part of a criminal conspiracy to make fake tax invoice bills and e-bills so that cough syrup could be sold at higher profit. Aditya was also tasked with depositing money in a bank account of one of their firms, Shiv Entreprises, said the police officer.

Aditya was aware that Shubham Jaiswal and other accused were making financial gains by black marketing the codeine cough syrup, and aided them.

The DCP said that during his interrogation, he said Shubham was his maternal uncle’s son and Bhola Prasad was his maternal uncle.

Quoting Aditya, the DCP said, Shubham told his cousin that since taxes were being paid on the drugs supplied, they wouldn’t be caught. Aditya regularly deposited money given to him by Shubham in the account of a bank’s Peeli Kothi branch.

Previously, Bhola Prasad was arrested from Kolkata when he was reportedly trying to flee the country.