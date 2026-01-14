Codeine racket: Red corner notices issued against alleged mastermind, associate

Red corner notices have been issued against Shubham Jaiswal, the alleged mastermind of a codeine-based cough syrup trafficking racket, and his associate Aakash Pathak, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The notices were issued after the special investigation team (SIT) wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking international action against the absconding accused. Multiple cases linked to the illegal trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup have been registered in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Sonbhadra. (For representation)

Investigators said that as the case drew attention, Jaiswal fled to Dubai along with his family and associates. Pathak is also believed to be hiding there. The SIT has intensified efforts to secure their extradition.

Multiple cases linked to the illegal trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup have been registered in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Sonbhadra. The probe gained momentum following the arrest of Vibhor Rana and Vishal, and subsequently several others, including dismissed constable Alok Pratap Singh, and Amit Singh alias Tata.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently constituted the SIT led by inspector general (law and order) LR Kumar to investigate the racket. Officials said the team has widened the probe to examine international links and fast-track the extradition of the prime accused.

Investigators said more suspects surfaced during earlier Special Task Force (STF) investigations. The SIT has gathered detailed information from the districts concerned and stepped up efforts to trace and arrest all those involved in the racket.